Russell S. Elmer Sells 637 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.53, for a total transaction of $351,961.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,264.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NOW traded down $6.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $559.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,902. The company has a fifty day moving average of $562.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The company has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

