Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75. Approximately 181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80.
Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.
