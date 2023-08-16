S.A. Mason LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,214,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,367,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $766,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,606 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $129.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,666,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,791,629. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $134.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $227,040.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $227,040.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,224 shares of company stock worth $11,625,402 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.