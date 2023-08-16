Sadot Group Inc (NASDAQ:SDOT) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

Sadot Group Inc (NASDAQ:SDOT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sadot Group in a report released on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Sadot Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Sadot Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Sadot Group alerts:

Sadot Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDOT opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.10. Sadot Group has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.60.

Sadot Group Company Profile

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sadot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sadot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.