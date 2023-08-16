Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Safe Bulkers has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Safe Bulkers to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

Shares of SB opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $372.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $70.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Trading of Safe Bulkers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 127.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 2023, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.5 million deadweight tons.

Featured Stories

