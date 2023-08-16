Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.88. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the period. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

