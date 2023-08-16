Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAGE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SAGE opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average is $45.02. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.82%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 2,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $37,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 792,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,850,000 after acquiring an additional 666,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,833,000 after acquiring an additional 580,250 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,083,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,225,000 after purchasing an additional 532,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $18,715,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

