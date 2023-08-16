Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) PT Lowered to $12.00

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

NYSE:SBH opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $18.42.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The company had revenue of $931.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 3,781.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,289,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,258 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at $26,989,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,747.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,857,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,714 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at $13,969,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,320.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 840,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 781,166 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

