Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,221,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,500 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Samsara worth $24,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth $13,015,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth about $11,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Samsara Price Performance

IOT stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $30.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 57,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,150,689.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,933,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $2,699,820.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 916,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,413,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 57,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,150,689.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,442 shares in the company, valued at $24,933,748.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,250,543 shares of company stock worth $60,034,479 in the last three months. 66.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Samsara

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

