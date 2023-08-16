San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $74.45 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $78.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.13.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
