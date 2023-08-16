San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 140.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 365.4% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of CRI stock opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average is $71.32. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $86.76.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.68 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Carter’s’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

