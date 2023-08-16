San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $817,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,134 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.95.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

DVN opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

