San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $664,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $218.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $229.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

