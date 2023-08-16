San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,021 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in PayPal by 168.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 104.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.00. The company has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.