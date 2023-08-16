San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $329,000 Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896,736 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,018,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,769 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $58.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

