San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Analog Devices by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Analog Devices by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,344,000 after purchasing an additional 830,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,578,000 after purchasing an additional 760,934 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $181.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

