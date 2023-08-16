San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 326 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MO opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 98.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

