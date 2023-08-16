San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.2 %

WBA traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.67. 421,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,683,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

