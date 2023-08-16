Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.30. 424,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,431. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

