Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 3.7% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,939. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.21. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

