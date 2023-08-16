Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Sold by Herr Investment Group LLC

Herr Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 103,476 shares during the quarter. Scorpio Tankers makes up about 2.1% of Herr Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Herr Investment Group LLC owned 0.85% of Scorpio Tankers worth $29,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $48,792,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,085,000 after purchasing an additional 492,296 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $23,348,000. Strategic Income Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,702,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 473,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after acquiring an additional 322,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

STNG stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,686. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

