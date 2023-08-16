SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Bank of America

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $73.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. SEA has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SEA will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,703 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of SEA by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SEA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,684 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

