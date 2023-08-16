SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Lowered to $64.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $98.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bernstein Bank dropped their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.06.

Get SEA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SEA

SEA Price Performance

NYSE SE opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. SEA has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $88.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average of $68.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEA will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in SEA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,703 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in SEA by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SEA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,684 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEA

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.