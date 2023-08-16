Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $5.35 Per Share

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seagate Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi forecasts that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $5.35 for the year. The consensus estimate for Seagate Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $65.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.03. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $82.39.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -109.80%.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 18.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

