SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) Posts Earnings Results

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

SeaStar Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICU opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. SeaStar Medical has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaStar Medical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in SeaStar Medical by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 346,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 96,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaStar Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in SeaStar Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of SeaStar Medical in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

