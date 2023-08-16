Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.99 Million

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $6.99 million and $307.02 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Secret has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00172038 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00047726 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00027605 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012012 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0023854 USD and is up 3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,141.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

