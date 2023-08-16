Secret Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and $4,359.78 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00168053 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00047641 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00027116 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012114 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003386 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00232215 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $283.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

