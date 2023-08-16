Sepio Capital LP Acquires 2,451 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $91.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average of $91.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.