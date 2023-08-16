Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $149,585,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,229,000 after purchasing an additional 484,859 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,458,000 after purchasing an additional 461,858 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,350,000 after buying an additional 440,158 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $105.63 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.86 and a 200 day moving average of $107.66.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

