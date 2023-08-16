Sepio Capital LP Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.2% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.05.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $439.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $433.27 and its 200 day moving average is $327.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 228.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.