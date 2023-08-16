Sepio Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP owned 1.07% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 429,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 203,212 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,339,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,356,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 140,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 86,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TUR opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.0777 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

