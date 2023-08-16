Sepio Capital LP Purchases 1,424 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 52.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in NetApp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

NetApp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $76.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at $19,813,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $66,123.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at $19,813,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,744 shares of company stock worth $798,626 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

