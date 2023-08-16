Sepio Capital LP Purchases 981 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $605,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 32,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $975,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 40,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 3,145.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Trading Down 1.3 %

GDDY opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average is $75.11. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $85.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $545,542.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $545,542.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 7,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $525,484.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,708.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,205. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GDDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDDY

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.