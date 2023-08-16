Sepio Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 751.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Markel Group by 172.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.
Markel Group Trading Down 0.7 %
MKL opened at $1,494.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,399.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,349.99.
Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MKL
Markel Group Profile
Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Markel Group
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- These 2 Powersports Stocks Can Rev Up Your Portfolio
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Sipping On Success: Vita Coco Stock Setting Up For A Fresh Rally?
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- These 3 Stocks Get High Grades for 2023 Back-to-School Shopping
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.