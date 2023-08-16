Sepio Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 751.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Markel Group by 172.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

MKL opened at $1,494.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,399.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,349.99.

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $66,406,010.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

