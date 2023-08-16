Sepio Capital LP Sells 1,748 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 920,965 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,077,000 after buying an additional 927,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,902,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,202,000 after buying an additional 455,706 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.73. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $101.85.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

