Sepio Capital LP Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $96.36 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.64%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

