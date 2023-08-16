Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $126.01

Shares of Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 126.01 ($1.60) and traded as high as GBX 129.80 ($1.65). Seplat Energy shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.62), with a volume of 96,221 shares trading hands.

Seplat Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 126.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 113.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £741.43 million, a P/E ratio of 895.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Seplat Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Seplat Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,428.57%.

Seplat Energy Company Profile

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates through Oil and Gas segments. The Oil segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. Gas segment, produce and process the gas. It operates across seven blocks including oil and gas assets in the prolific Niger Delta region.

