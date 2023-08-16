Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) versus Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Financial Contrast

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) and Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Park Lawn and Service Co. International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Lawn 0 0 1 0 3.00 Service Co. International 0 0 3 0 3.00

Park Lawn currently has a consensus price target of $32.70, suggesting a potential upside of 82.47%. Service Co. International has a consensus price target of $75.67, suggesting a potential upside of 21.61%. Given Park Lawn’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Park Lawn is more favorable than Service Co. International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A Service Co. International 12.11% 31.72% 3.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Park Lawn and Service Co. International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Park Lawn and Service Co. International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Service Co. International $4.11 billion 2.28 $565.34 million $3.14 19.82

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than Park Lawn.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of Service Co. International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Service Co. International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Service Co. International beats Park Lawn on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Lawn

(Get Free Report)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Service Co. International

(Get Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services. In addition, it offers funeral merchandise, including burial caskets and related accessories, urns and other cremation receptacles, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tributes, stationery products, casket and cremation memorialization products, and other ancillary merchandise. Further, the company's cemeteries provide cemetery property interment rights, such as developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options; and sells cemetery merchandise and services, including memorial markers and bases, outer burial containers, flowers and floral placements, graveside services, merchandise installations, and interments, as well as offers preneed cemetery merchandise and services. Service Corporation International offers its products and services under the Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Funeraria del Angel, Making Everlasting Memories, Neptune Society, and Trident Society brands. It owns and operates funeral service locations and cemeteries in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.