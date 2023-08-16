Short Interest in 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Expands By 20.0%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

4Front Ventures Trading Down 10.4 %

OTCMKTS FFNTF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 71,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,521. 4Front Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.

About 4Front Ventures

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. THC Cannabis segment engages in the cultivation, production, manufacturing, and distribution of THC cannabis products to owned dispensaries and third party retailers; and provision of ancillary services.

