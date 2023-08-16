Short Interest in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expands By 8.7%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXL. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other American Axle & Manufacturing news, VP Terri M. Kemp sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 216,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after buying an additional 4,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,541,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 804.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,835,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,125,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,729,000 after purchasing an additional 715,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. 951,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,445. The stock has a market cap of $848.10 million, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.30. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

