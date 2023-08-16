Short Interest in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Increases By 9.6%

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 5,730,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Anywhere Real Estate

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 80.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Anywhere Real Estate in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Anywhere Real Estate Trading Down 0.4 %

HOUS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.21. 121,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,759. Anywhere Real Estate has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $12.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

