Short Interest in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Decreases By 18.3%

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 256,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ATXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.
NASDAQ:ATXS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. 75,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. Astria Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $16.28.
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
