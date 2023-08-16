Short Interest in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Decreases By 18.3%

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 256,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Astria Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 23,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $41,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $158,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATXS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. 75,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. Astria Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $16.28.

About Astria Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.