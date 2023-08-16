Short Interest in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Decreases By 14.1%

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,600 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 355,600 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 751,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,085,000 after buying an additional 270,312 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 606,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after buying an additional 48,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNW stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.14. 48,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,061. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.36 million, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVNW shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

