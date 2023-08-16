Short Interest in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Expands By 7.0%

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 962,700 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.60.

Badger Meter Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded down $4.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.04. 146,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,440. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $88.16 and a 1-year high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.32 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Badger Meter news, Director Todd A. Adams sold 2,627 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.64, for a total value of $427,255.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

