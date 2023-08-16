Short Interest in Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Decreases By 12.1%

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 296,600 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 337,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance

Shares of BPMUF stock remained flat at $50.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.07. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

About Basilea Pharmaceutica

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.

