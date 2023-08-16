Short Interest in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Drops By 25.0%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ BVXV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.31. 5,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,432. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.37.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
