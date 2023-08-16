Short Interest in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Drops By 10.7%

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BYD traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 570,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,947. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.88 and its 200-day moving average is $66.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.76. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $49,994.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $286,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $6,742,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,866,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,180,822.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $49,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,500.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,938,618. Corporate insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,049,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,389,000 after purchasing an additional 289,372 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

See Also

