Short Interest in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Grows By 10.8%

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 565,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

NASDAQ CDZI opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Cadiz has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 69.78% and a negative net margin of 1,483.52%. On average, analysts expect that Cadiz will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadiz news, CEO Scott S. Slater bought 14,000 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 123,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Cadiz news, CEO Scott S. Slater purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,583.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Maria S. Dreyfus acquired 100,000 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,768.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 315,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,968. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadiz by 48.6% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,164,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 380,961 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cadiz during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cadiz by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,698,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 160,385 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 132.3% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 543,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 309,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

