Short Interest in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Rises By 9.5%

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 650,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Calix Stock Up 0.2 %

CALX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,877. Calix has a 52-week low of $40.16 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Calix had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $261.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calix will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $471,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $4,315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 497,533 shares in the company, valued at $21,468,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $471,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Calix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Calix by 45.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Calix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calix

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

