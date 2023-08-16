Short Interest in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Declines By 9.5%

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 759,700 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 839,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.70.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $248.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.07. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $197.22 and a one year high of $257.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

